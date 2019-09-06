Factbox: Reaction to the death of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe

(Reuters) - Robert Mugabe, the guerrilla leader who led Zimbabwe to independence in 1980 and ruled with an iron fist until his own army ended his almost four decade rule, has died aged 95.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe reads a card during his 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Following are reactions to his death from Zimbabwe and around the world.

ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA, ON TWITTER

“(Comrade) Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.”

SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT, ON TWITTER

“We send condolences to the Government and the people of the Zimbabwe following the passing on of their founding leader and former President Robert Mugabe ... (a) fearless pan-Africanist liberation fighter.”

KENYAN PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA, IN A STATEMENT

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication.

“Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent.

“Indeed, we will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.”

ZIMBABWEAN OPPOSITION SENATOR AND RIGHTS LAWYER DAVID COLTART, ON TWITTER

“He was a colossus on the Zimbabwean stage & his enduring positive legacy will be his role in ending white minority rule & expanding a quality education to all Zimbabweans.”