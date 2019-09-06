Factbox: Reaction to the death of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe

(Reuters) - Robert Mugabe, the guerrilla leader who led Zimbabwe to independence in 1980 and ruled with an iron fist until his own army ended his almost four-decade rule, has died aged 95.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe reads a card during his 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Following are reactions to his death from Zimbabwe and around the world.

ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA, ON TWITTER

“(Comrade) Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.”

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

“South Africans join the people and government of Zimbabwe in mourning the passing of a liberation fighter and champion of Africa’s cause against colonialism.

“Under President Mugabe’s leadership, Zimbabwe’s sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa too would be free.

“During the decades of our own struggle, Zimbabwe’s liberation movement supported our own liberation movement to fight oppression on multiple fronts. After Zimbabwe achieved independence, the apartheid state brutalized and violated Zimbabwe as punishment for supporting our own struggle.

“Many Zimbabweans paid with their lives so that we could be free. We will never forget or dishonor this sacrifice and solidarity.”

KENYAN PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication.

“Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent.

“Indeed, we will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.”

TANZANIAN PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI

“Africa has lost one of its bravest and Pan-Africanist leaders, who led by example in opposing colonialism.”

ZIMBABWEAN OPPOSITION SENATOR AND RIGHTS LAWYER DAVID COLTART, ON TWITTER

Slideshow (2 Images)

“He was a colossus on the Zimbabwean stage & his enduring positive legacy will be his role in ending white minority rule & expanding a quality education to all Zimbabweans.”

ZIMBABWEAN DEPUTY MINISTER OF INFORMATION ENERGY MUTODI, ON TWITTER

“Rest in Peace President Robert Mugabe. There is no doubt you were an African icon, a statesman of a rare character and a revolutionary.”