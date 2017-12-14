Zimbabwe ex-leader Mugabe visits Singapore hospital: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe visited a hospital in Singapore this week apparently for medical checks, his first trip outside his country since he was ousted from office last month, sources in Singapore said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare July 31, 2013. Picture taken July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The 93-year-old former leader who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years, resigned after the army and his ruling ZANU-PF party turned against him when it became clear that his 52-year-old wife, Grace, was being groomed as his successor.

Mugabe left Harare with his wife and aides on Monday evening, a Zimbabwe state security official said this week. He was expected to also visit Malaysia where his daughter is expecting a child.

An Air Zimbabwe flight arrived in Singapore on Tuesday.

Mugabe visited a private hospital in central Singapore on Wednesday with an entourage that included his security guards, the sources who were familiar with the visit told Reuters.

They spoke on the condition they were not identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

A spokesman at the hospital said he would not be able to confirm whether Mugabe had visited its clinics.

Mugabe has a reputation for extensive international travel, including regular medical trips to Singapore - a source of public anger among his impoverished citizens.

