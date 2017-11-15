Zimbabwe army detains finance minister: government source

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military detained Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo on Wednesday after seizing power in an attempt to root out “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe who it said were causing social and economic suffering, a government source said.

Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. Picture taken November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo.

Chombo was a leading member of the so-called ‘G40’ faction of the ruling ZANU-PF party, led by Mugabe’s wife Grace, that had been vying to succeed the 93-year-old president.