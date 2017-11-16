Zimbabwe's Biti says could work in post-coup unity government

HARARE (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday he would be happy to work in any national unity government that emerges from this week’s coup, but only if opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was also on board.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai Biti speaks at the 2013 Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“If Morgan says he’s in, I‘m in,” Biti, who earned international respect during his time as finance minister in a 2009-2013 unity government, told Reuters. “The country needs a solid pair of hands so one might not have a choice.”