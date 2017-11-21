British PM May says Mugabe's resignation gives Zimbabwe a chance to be free

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Robert Mugabe’s resignation gave Zimbabwe the chance to forge a new path, free from oppression.

FILE PHOTO - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe listens at the opening of the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, South Africa August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

“The resignation of Robert Mugabe provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterized his rule,” May said.

“In recent days, we have seen the desire of the Zimbabwean people for free and fair elections and the opportunity to rebuild the country’s economy under a legitimate government.”

May added in a statement that Britain, as “Zimbabwe’s oldest friend”, would do all it could to support the country.