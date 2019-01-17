Britain 'deeply concerned' at Zimbabwe unrest; summons ambassador

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain summoned the UK Zimbabwean ambassador on Thursday to express its deep concern at unrest that has left three people dead and many injured.

Minister of State for Africa Harriett Baldwin said she had watched with growing concern both the behavior of some protesters and reports that security forces had used excessive violence.

“While we condemn the violent behavior of some protesters, and unlawful acts such as arson and looting, we are deeply concerned that Zimbabwe’s security forces have acted disproportionately in response,” she said in a statement.

Britain called on the government of its former colony to ensure the armed forces acted professionally and to restore full Internet access in the country.

“The UK government calls on Zimbabwe to ensure its security forces act professionally, proportionately and at all times with respect for human life,” the statement said.