UK financial support for Zimbabwe linked to democratic progress -Johnson

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Britain could take steps to stabilize Zimbabwe’s currency system and extend a bridging loan to help it clear World Bank and African Development Bank arrears, but such support depends on “democratic progress”, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said.

“Those are indeed the things that we would try to do to help Zimbabwe forward, but we’ve got to see how the democratic process unfolds,” he said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an African Union-EU summit in Abidjan.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections next year.