Zimbabwe's Mugabe calls for cabinet meeting on Tuesday

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has called his cabinet for a meeting on Tuesday at his State House offices, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet said in a notice, the same day ruling party members plan to impeach him.

This is the first time the ministers are set to meet for their routine weekly meeting with Mugabe since the military took power on Wednesday. Cabinet meetings are usually held at Munhumutapa Building in the center of town, but an armored vehicle and armed soldiers are camped outside the offices.