China calls for peaceful Zimbabwe resolution under legal framework

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry called on Friday for a peaceful resolution in Zimbabwe under a legal framework, after the army took charge this week.

“China calls on all sides in Zimbabwe to keep their eyes on the country’s long-term and fundamental interests, and uphold dialogue and consultations to bridge differences, to promote a peaceful and appropriate resolution to the issue under a legal framework,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters.

Pressed on what he meant by a legal framework, he said that it must accord with Zimbabwe’s laws.

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe appeared in public on Friday for the first time since the move, as the ruling party made plans to force him to step down after more than three decades in power.

China and Zimbabwe have close economic and political ties.