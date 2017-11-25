Former Zimbabwe finmin Chombo detained until bail hearing Monday

HARARE (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place more than a decade ago, will be detained until Monday, when the court will rule on his bail application.

Chombo was among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday.

Several members of a group allied to Mugabe and his wife Grace were detained and expelled from the ruling party, including Chombo.