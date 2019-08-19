World News
Zimbabwe court upholds police ban on opposition protest in Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwe court on Monday dismissed a challenge by the main opposition party over a police ban on its planned anti-government demonstration in the western city of Bulawayo.

The Movement for Democratic Change had appealed the police decision at the magistrates court, which ruled that law enforcement agents were within their rights to stop the protest, called to demonstrate nationwide opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Hugh Lawson

