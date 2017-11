HARARE (Reuters) - The leader of Zimbabwe’s war veterans Chris Mutsvangwa said on Monday he would initiate court action to legalize the military action against President Robert Mugabe after the army seized power on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R), arrives at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The 93-year-old president defied expectations that he would resign in a national address on Sunday night during which he was flanked by military generals.