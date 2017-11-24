FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa promises financial stability, elections next year
November 24, 2017

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa promises financial stability, elections next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - In his inaugural address, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised on Friday that elections would be held next year as scheduled and outlined a broad vision for restoring economic and financial stability.

Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe after a military intervention, also told a packed national stadium in Harare that Zimbabwe was ready to re-engage with the outside world but said its land reform process could not be reversed.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
