Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa promises financial stability, elections next year

HARARE (Reuters) - In his inaugural address, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised on Friday that elections would be held next year as scheduled and outlined a broad vision for restoring economic and financial stability.

Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe after a military intervention, also told a packed national stadium in Harare that Zimbabwe was ready to re-engage with the outside world but said its land reform process could not be reversed.