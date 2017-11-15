FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany calls for restraint, dialogue in Zimbabwe
November 15, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany calls for restraint, dialogue in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany called for all sides to show restraint in Zimbabwe after the military seized power there early on Wednesday, saying it is targeting “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe.

“We see developments there with concern ... The situation there is confusing and unclear,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“Together with our European partners, we urge the actors to show restraint and above all not to exercise any violence,” the spokesman added. “A dialogue of the actors is needed to avoid a confrontation and to come to a peaceful solution.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
