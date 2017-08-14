FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 24 minutes
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa, possible Mugabe successor, hospitalized in South Africa
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 10:41 AM / in 24 minutes

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa, possible Mugabe successor, hospitalized in South Africa

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: President Robert Mugabe (R) greets Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he arrives for Zimbabwe's Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 10, 2015.Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a possible successor to 94-year-old President Robert Mugabe, is unwell and had been taken to a hospital in South Africa.

Mugabe made the announcement on Monday when Mnangagwa was absent from celebrations to mark Heroes Day in the capital Harare

"He is not back yet from hospital in Johannesburg," Mugabe said during his speech at the national Heroes Acre. He did not give details.

Mnangagwa and Pelekezela Mphoko are Mugabe's vice presidents in the ruling party and government but the former is seen as the likely successor following elevation to the post in 2014.

The issue of who will succeed Mugabe has deeply divided the ruling party, with two factions -- one supporting Mnangagwa, the other Mugabe's wife Grace.

Local private media reported that Mnangagwa had suffered suspected food poisoning.

Nicknamed "Crocodile" in the Shona language, Mnangagwa was appointed after the sacking of Joice Mujuru, who had held the position for 10 years.

Mujuru has since formed a party that is part of a coalition to challenge Mugabe.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia/Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.