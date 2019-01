FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s high court ruled on Monday that the state security minister had no authority to order mobile operators to shut down internet access to customers during protests last week.

“It has become very clear that the minister has no authority to make the directive,” Judge Owen Tagu said in a ruling.