HARARE (Reuters) - The resignation letter written by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe that was read out by the speaker of the country’s parliament made no mention of who he was leaving in charge of the country.

FILE PHOTO - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addressing the inaugural session of the World Summit in Geneva, Switzerland December 10, 2003. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The speaker added that he was working on legal issues to make sure a new leader was in place by the end of Wednesday.