Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister hospitalized: lawyer

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwean finance minister Ignatius Chombo was admitted to hospital on Friday with injuries sustained from beatings he received in military custody after the army’s intervention against Robert Mugabe a week ago, his lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Lovemore Madhuku said Chombo had injuries to his hands, legs and back and was blindfolded throughout his week in custody. He was being accused of corruption and abuse of power relating to his time as local government minister more than a decade ago, Madhuku added.

“It was a very brutal and draconian way of dealing with opponents,” he told Reuters.