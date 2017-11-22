FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa arrives home, to be sworn in as president Friday
November 22, 2017 / 2:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa arrives home, to be sworn in as president Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived back in the country on Wednesday, two days before he is due to be sworn in as president to replace Robert Mugabe, ruling party ZANU-PF official Larry Mavhima said.

Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

