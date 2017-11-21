FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe president: ZANU-PF
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 6:23 PM / in an hour

Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe president: ZANU-PF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday, ZANU-PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa told Reuters, after the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa listens as President Robert Mugabe (not pictured) delivers his state of the nation address to the country's parliament in Harare, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Separately, ZANU-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke told Reuters that Mnangagwa would be sworn in within 48 hours and that he would serve the remainder of Mugabe’s term until the next general elections, which must be held by September 2018.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Cris Chinaka; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

