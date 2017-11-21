FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa adds to calls for Mugabe to go
November 21, 2017 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa adds to calls for Mugabe to go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa added his voice on Tuesday to those demanding 93-year-old President Mugabe resign, saying he needed to heed the “clarion call” of his people and step down.

Mnangagwa, who said he fled Zimbabwe because of a threat to his life after being purged from the ruling party, said he had been in contact with Mugabe and invited to return but would not do so until his personal security could be guaranteed.

“I told the President that I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
