HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened a three-month amnesty window for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad by individuals and companies, he said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. Picture taken November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Upon the expiry of the amnesty at end of February next year, the government will arrest and prosecute those who would have failed to comply, Mnangagwa said in a statement.