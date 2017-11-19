FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mugabe defies expectations of immediate resignation
November 19, 2017 / 7:33 PM / in 16 minutes

Zimbabwe's Mugabe defies expectations of immediate resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe defied expectations he would resign on Sunday, pledging to preside over a ZANU-PF congress next month even though the ruling party had removed him as its leader hours earlier.

People watch as Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses the nation on television, at a bar in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

ZANU-PF had given the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment, an attempt to secure a peaceful end to his tenure after a de facto coup.

Mugabe said in a address on state television that he acknowledged criticism against him from ZANU-PF, the military and the public, but did not comment on the possibility of standing down.

Reporting by Joe Brock and MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
