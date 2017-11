HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said he was “baffled” by President Robert Mugabe’s address to the nation on Sunday when the veteran leader defied widespread expectations that he would resign.

Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), speaks at a media conference in Harare, Zimbabwe November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“I am baffled. It’s not just me, it’s the whole nation. He’s playing a game. He has let the whole nation down,” Tsvangirai told Reuters.