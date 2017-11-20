FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe's opposition to decide on Mugabe impeachment Tuesday: chief whip
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe's opposition to decide on Mugabe impeachment Tuesday: chief whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Zimbabwe’s main opposition party MDC will hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to join their ruling party rivals to impeach 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, the minority chief whip said.

Although Mugabe’s ZANU-PF has the required two-thirds membership to remove Mugabe, participation by the opposition could give a boost to a process that was started by the military’s intervention last week.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.