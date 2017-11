HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s parliament has received a motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe after the army seized power last week, Speaker Jacob Mudenda said on Tuesday.

Protesters call for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign across the road from parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mudenda said parliament would adjourn to a hotel to start the impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old president, who defied his party’s Monday noon deadline to resign. Zimbabwean law says a joint sitting can take place anywhere.