FILE PHOTO: Activist Pastor Evan Mawarire is taken into a vehicle by police outside his home in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s high court on Tuesday ordered the release on bail of activist pastor Evan Mawarire, who was arrested on charges of subversion amid violent anti-government protests.

Mawarire is one of more than 1,000 people who were arrested in a security crackdown over their alleged roles in demonstrations that took place this month following a hike in fuel prices.