Zimbabwe's ruling party to launch Mugabe impeachment motion on Tuesday
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 4:29 PM / in 40 minutes

Zimbabwe's ruling party to launch Mugabe impeachment motion on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF on Monday officially notified President Robert Mugabe of his removal as party president and will on Tuesday table a motion to impeach him after a deadline it set for his resignation passed, spokesman Simon Moyo said.

ZANU-PF on Sunday removed Mugabe, who has led the party since 1977 and been in power for 37 years. The party also fired his wife Grace, capping a dramatic week after the military seized power on Wednesday.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

