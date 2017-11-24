FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mnangagwa told Mugabe he will be safe in Zimbabwe: state media
November 24, 2017 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mnangagwa told Mugabe he will be safe in Zimbabwe: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Incoming Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa assured former president Robert Mugabe he and his family would be safe in the country when the two men spoke for the first time since Mnangagwa returned home this week, state media said on Friday.

Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as President, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The State-owned The Herald newspaper said Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who is set to be sworn in as president later on Friday, had agreed that the former leader may not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he was tired.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Winning

