Only five ministers, attorney general turn up for Zimbabwe cabinet meeting: sources

HARARE (Reuters) - Only five Zimbabwe cabinet ministers and the attorney general turned up for a meeting called by President Robert Mugabe as 17 others opted to attend a meeting to plan the 93-year-old leader’s impeachment, sources said on Tuesday.
The cabinet meeting is the first called by Mugabe since a military takeover last Wednesday. Mugabe faced the start of an impeachment process later in the day as his party sought to end his nearly four decades in power.
