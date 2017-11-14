FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanks seen heading toward Zimbabwe capital: witnesses
November 14, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tanks seen heading toward Zimbabwe capital: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Four tanks were seen heading toward the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday, witnesses said, a day after the head of the armed forces said he was prepared to “step in” to end a purge of supporters of ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A Reuters witness saw two other tanks parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 km (14 miles) from the city. One of the tanks, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks. Soldiers on the scene refused to talk to Reuters.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix typo in second paragraph)

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia

