Tillerson urges return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged “a quick return to civilian rule” in Zimbabwe after its army took charge earlier this week, and called events there “a concern.”

A man reads a newspaper as residents queue to draw money at a bank in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“Zimbabwe has an opportunity to set itself on a new path, one that must include democratic elections and respect for human rights,” Tillerson told the foreign ministers from the African continent ahead of a meeting in Washington.