World News
January 22, 2019

Zimbabwe rights commission: security forces instigated systematic torture after protests



HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) said on Tuesday security forces instigated systematic torture of residents following violent protests that erupted last week, sparked by a steep hike in the price of fuel.

The high level of force used on those who died or injured and supported by medical reports pointed to police brutality, a ZHRC commissioner told reporters.

Police say three people died during the unrest last week, but lawyers and human rights groups point to evidence suggesting at least a dozen were killed, while scores were treated for gunshot wounds.

