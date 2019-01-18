U.N. calls on Zimbabwe to halt crackdown, firing on protesters

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office called on Zimbabwe’s government on Friday to “stop the crackdown against protesters” and “excessive use of force” by security forces including firing live ammunition.

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokeswoman, denounced allegations of “generalized intimidation and harassment” by security forces in night-time door-to-door searches, beatings by police and the shutting down of Internet and social media.

“Doctors’ associations say more than 60 people were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds, this is not way to react to the expression of economic grievances by the population,” she said.