Zimbabwe's ruling party to fire Mugabe on Sunday: sources

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will hold a special central committee meeting on Sunday morning to dismiss 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its leader, two ZANU-PF sources said on Saturday.

A man carries a poster calling for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down as Zimbabweans take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 1030 am (3.30 a.m. ET) will also reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and remove Mugabe’s wife, Grace, from the leadership of the ZANU-PF Women’s League.