Zimbabwe's Mugabe told Zuma he was confined to home but fine: South African presidency
November 15, 2017 / 10:43 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe told Zuma he was confined to home but fine: South African presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma spoke to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday, and Mugabe told Zuma that he was confined to his home but that he was fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

President Robert Mugabe gestures as he addresses a rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The presidency added that Zuma, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community, was sending special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force, which has seized power in Harare.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

