South Africa's Zuma met Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma hosted Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Pretoria on Wednesday, eNCA television footage showed.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on as his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa reads a card during Mugabe's 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

The ruling ZANU-PF party nominated Mnangagwa to fill the vacancy left by Robert Mugabe, who resigned as president on Tuesday, ending nearly four decades in power.

Mnangagwa has said he fled Zimbabwe for his own safety, and he is expected to return to Harare on Wednesday.