FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo to be held in custody until trial
Sections
Featured
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Future of money
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Energy & Environment
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Watch Live: Mount Agung spews ash
Indonesia
Watch Live: Mount Agung spews ash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 3:54 PM / in 15 minutes

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo to be held in custody until trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place more than a decade ago, was denied bail on Monday and will be detained in custody until his case is heard on Dec 8.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges, in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Chombo faces charges including trying to defraud the central bank. He was among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday.

Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.