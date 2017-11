Former Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo to be held in custody until trial

HARARE (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place more than a decade ago, was denied bail on Monday and will be detained in custody until his case is heard on Dec 8.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges, in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Chombo faces charges including trying to defraud the central bank. He was among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday.