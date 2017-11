HARARE (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned this week, appeared in court on Saturday to face corruption charges, his lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Chombo was admitted to hospital on Friday with injuries sustained from beatings he received in military custody, his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku has said.