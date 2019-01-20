Zimbabwe government crackdown a foretaste of things to come: president's spokesman

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean government’s brutal crackdown on last week’s violent protests is a foretaste of how authorities will respond to future demonstrations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman said, as authorities kept social media sites shut on Sunday.

“(The) government will not stand by while such narrow interests play out so violently. The response so far is just a foretaste of things to come,” George Charamba, who is on an official trip with Mnangagwa in Azerbaijan, told the state-controlled Sunday Mail.