FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe judge frees former finance minister Chombo on bail
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 4:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe judge frees former finance minister Chombo on bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean judge on Thursday released on bail former finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is facing charges of corruption dating back two decades, including defrauding the central bank.

Chombo, who was detained after the military seized power in “Operation Restore Legacy” two weeks ago, which it said was meant to remove “criminals” around former president Robert Mugabe, was ordered to pay $5,000 bail and surrender his passport.

High Court judge Edith Mushore accused the government of illegal and arbitrary detention. Chombo’s lawyer says he will deny the charges when his trial starts.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.