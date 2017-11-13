FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe's top general ready 'to step in' to end purge on ousted VP supporters
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Business
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 3:44 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's top general ready 'to step in' to end purge on ousted VP supporters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s top military general on Monday called for an immediate end to purges against former liberation war fighters in President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party, after Emmerson Mnangagwa was stripped of his vice president’s post.

In a move that highlighted the tensions rising in the southern African nation, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces said there was instability in ZANU-PF, which was causing anxiety in Zimbabwe.

“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in,” Chiwenga said in a statement read to reporters at the army headquarters.

“The current purging ... targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith.”

It is rare for the country’s defense forces to take sides in the affairs of ZANU-PF. When Joice Mujuru, a war veteran and Mugabe’s deputy of 10 years was sacked from the ruling party in 2014, the military remained quiet.

ZANU-PF is deeply divided over who will eventually succeed 93-year-old Mugabe, with one faction, named G40 rallying behind Mugabe’s wife Grace and another that rooted for Mnangagwa.

The mostly youthful G40 group is made up of members who did not fight in the independence war who believe that a younger generation should lead ZANU-PF during a post-Mugabe era.

The army general said ZANU-PF had since 2015 been rocked by infighting, which had afflicted the economy, causing serious cash shortages and soaring prices of basic commodities.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia and William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.