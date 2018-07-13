FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe suspends top prosecutor: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has suspended its top prosecutor, Ray Goba, for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases among other allegations, state media said on Friday.

Goba, Zimbabwe’s prosecutor general, is also accused of traveling abroad despite being restricted from doing so, according to The Herald newspaper, a mouthpiece for the government.

Reuters could not reach Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority for comment.

Reporting by Alfonce Mbizwo; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning

