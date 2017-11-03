Zimbabwe accuses American citizen of trying to overthrow government: lawyer

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police on Friday charged an American citizen with a new offence of plotting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government, her lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses a meeting of his ruling ZANU PF party's youth league in Harare, Zimbabwe, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo/File Photo

Martha O‘Donovan, who works for Magamba TV, which describes itself as Zimbabwe’s leading producer of political satire, had earlier been charged over a tweet that appeared to insult President Robert Mugabe.

In a statement to police, O‘Donovan denied the allegations against her as “baseless and malicious”.