Zimbabwe accuses American citizen of trying to overthrow government: lawyer
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 6:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe accuses American citizen of trying to overthrow government: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police on Friday charged an American citizen with a new offence of plotting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government, her lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses a meeting of his ruling ZANU PF party's youth league in Harare, Zimbabwe, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo/File Photo

Martha O‘Donovan, who works for Magamba TV, which describes itself as Zimbabwe’s leading producer of political satire, had earlier been charged over a tweet that appeared to insult President Robert Mugabe.

In a statement to police, O‘Donovan denied the allegations against her as “baseless and malicious”.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kevin Liffey

