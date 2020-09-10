Business News
India's Zomato raises $160 million from Tiger Global, Temasek unit

A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, waits to collect an order from a restaurant, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian food delivery company Zomato has raised $160 million from U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, its top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd (INED.NS) said in a filing on Thursday.

The transaction values the food delivery startup at a post-money valuation of $3.3 billion, according to the filing here

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

