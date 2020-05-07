Zoom buys secure messaging service Keybase

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) said on Thursday it has bought Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service, for an undisclosed price to help it build end-to-end encryption for its video conferencing platform.

Zoom, which had faced backlash from users for failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted, said here Keybase engineers will help the company to identify, address and enhance security of its platform.