Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications opened at $65 per share on Thursday, 80.6 percent above its initial public offering price, in its debut on the Nasdaq.

Zoom priced its IPO on Wednesday at $36 per share, above its target range of $33-$35 per share.