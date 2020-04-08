Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

FILE PHOTO: The Zoom Video Communications ticker symbol is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) has hired former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and formed an advisory board to improve the video conferencing app’s privacy and security issues amid a global backlash against the platform.

Zoom is facing widespread criticism from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions and “zoombombing”, where uninvited guests crash into meetings.