Carlyle-backed ZoomInfo looks to raise about $800 million in Nasdaq listing

(Reuters) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc expects to raise up to $801 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), as the market for new issues rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic put several debuts on hold for a couple of months.

The Carlyle-backed business intelligence platform said on Wednesday it expects its offering of 44.5 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 per class A share, valuing it at $6.89 billion at the top end of the range. (bit.ly/2TKplRk)

Some funds and accounts managed by units of BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), entities related to Dragoneer Investment Group, and Fidelity Management & Research Company have indicated an interest in buying shares worth $100 million each as part of the IPO, ZoomInfo said in a filing.

ZoomInfo follows Warner Music Group, which said on Tuesday it was aiming to sell up to $1.82 billion in stock in its U.S. IPO, potentially the largest New York listing so far in 2020.

The COVID-19 health crisis rocked capital markets and slammed the brakes on several listings in March. The lull, however, is showing signs of waning.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were lead bookrunners for the offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange, ZoomInfo said.

ZoomInfo said its customers in industries most impacted by the pandemic, including retail, restaurant, hotels, airlines and oil and gas may reduce their technology or sales and marketing spending, which could adversely impact its business.